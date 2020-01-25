KINGSVILLE, Texas — Since Naval Air Station Kingsville began training Navy pilots back in 1942, hundreds of students have gone through the program to earn their wings of gold.

Some of the pilots go on to earn distinguished careers in the military. That's the reason why the Hall of Heroes was unveiled Friday on board the base.

The idea behind the Hall of Heroes is to honor esteemed alumni in the same building where future Navy pilots are training today.

"What not a better place to create an actual hall of students and staff who walk it throughout the days can stop and notice either someone they've heard about or their friends have heard about how they got their start," Captain Erik Spitzer said. "We feel it's an important lesson for the student pilots today to know where they came from and who blazed the path in front of them."

There are currently 80 Navy pilots in the Hall of Heroes with twelve more pending placement.

