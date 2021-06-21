JBSA-Fort Sam Houston soldier found dead in car, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston was found dead late on Friday, officials with the base said.
Spc. Craig A. Boylston, a 38-year-old Army Reserve member on active duty for training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, was found unresponsive in his car, outside of his on-post lodging late Friday night, according to authorities.
“Spc. Boylston was a valued member of our Army family,” said Col. Wesley Anderson, commander, 32d Medical Brigade. “As we work through this loss together as an organization, our primary focus is to ensure that Craig’s family receives the support they will need during this extremely difficult time.”
Boylston is from El Paso and had more than 11 years of service in the military. The base said he was a dental specialist assigned to MEDCoE’s training brigade since March.
Army officials said Boylston's awards and decorations include:
- Army Commendation Medal
- Army Achievement Medal
- Army Good Conduct Medal
- National Defense Service Medal
- Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon
- Army Service Ribbon
- Overseas Service Ribbon
- Air Assault Badge
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Korea Defense Service Medal
No further details are available pending an investigation by the Army’s law enforcement proponent, the Criminal Investigation Division.