JBSA-Fort Sam Houston soldier found dead in car, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston was found dead late on Friday, officials with the base said.

Spc. Craig A. Boylston, a 38-year-old Army Reserve member on active duty for training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, was found unresponsive in his car, outside of his on-post lodging late Friday night, according to authorities.

“Spc. Boylston was a valued member of our Army family,” said Col. Wesley Anderson, commander, 32d Medical Brigade. “As we work through this loss together as an organization, our primary focus is to ensure that Craig’s family receives the support they will need during this extremely difficult time.”

Boylston is from El Paso and had more than 11 years of service in the military. The base said he was a dental specialist assigned to MEDCoE’s training brigade since March.

Army officials said Boylston's awards and decorations include:

Army Commendation Medal

Army Achievement Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon

Air Assault Badge

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Korea Defense Service Medal