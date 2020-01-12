JBSA identifies two service members found dead within 24 hours of each other 'in separate incidents'

Military officials say foul play isn't suspected in either incident, but investigations continue.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials at Joint Base San Antonio have identified two service members who they say died "in separate incidents" on local military property last week, one of which had been previously reported as being under investigation.

Brittany Harris, a 35-year-old U.S. Army specialist training to become a combat medic, had just joined the service in August before she was found dead on Fort Sam Houston on the morning of Nov. 25, according to officials.

Peter Gonzalez, a 21-year-old equipment technician who joined the U.S. Air Force in early 2019, died at around 5 a.m. the next day, on Thanksgiving morning.