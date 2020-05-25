CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi (NAS-CC) Navy Security Forces successfully responded to an active shooter on Thursday morning after an armed suspect attempted to gain entry to the military base.



“The sailor who first encountered the shooter displayed tremendous courage and took immediate action under fire that allowed Navy Security Forces to respond quickly and effectively," said NAS-CC Commanding Officer Captain Christopher Jason.



“The gate sentries and responding units promptly contained the situation and prevented the suspect from gaining access to the installation of its employees and its residents," added Commanding Officer Captain Jason.



Also responding to the active shooter this past Thursday were numerous local state and federal agencies.



“I very much appreciate the contributions made by so many agencies who responded including, the Corpus Christi Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, ATF, NCIS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Coast Guard Investigative Service, the Texas State Attorney's Office, and the FBI. Each agency brought unique capabilities and expertise and the teamwork was phenomenal," said Jason.



According to NAS-CC officials, the FBI is now the lead agency for this case, and they will be joining forces with local law enforcement and the NCIS.



Commanding Officer Captain Jason says everyone at NAS-CC is supporting the ongoing investigation and normal operations have resumed as of late afternoon on Thursday, May 21.

“I am extremely proud of our Security personnel,” Jason added. “They train constantly to ensure the safety of our base and all who live and work here. Yesterday, their training was put to the test, and each member of the team responded with courage and professionalism. Their heroic actions absolutely saved lives.”

The Military Policewoman (MP) whose heroic efforts successfully stopped Adam Salim Alsahli from hurting civilians and other active members of the military has not yet been released.







