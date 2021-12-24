Pregnant Navy sailors could receive free maternity uniform in new pilot program

While some branches of the military offer allowances to purchase maternity uniforms, pregnant service members typically have to buy them with their own money.

In a move to better accommodate expecting service members, the Navy is launching a pilot program in the new year to offer free maternity uniforms.

It's set to launch on Jan. 2 and run for several years through 2026.

To start, the program will select 400 enlisted, officers, active and reserve component sailors from around the world to be issued a full set of authorized maternity Navy uniforms. The full array includes working, service, and dress uniforms, along with a maternity cardigan sweater.

If the uniforms prove to be successful after 12 months, more volunteers will be selected to give feedback. Volunteers, of course, need to be pregnant before qualifying.

Participation in the maternity pilot program will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Pregnant sailors can apply now.

This comes after the Navy issued its first adjustable maternity flight suit in May, "in a step to better support expecting mothers," a press release stated.

Lieutenant commander Jacqueline Nordan from Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve was the first person to receive the specially-designed suit.

She explained that the suit included adjustable side panels, not only to improve comfort and safety but to help pregnant women maintain a more professional appearance.

"Pregnant aircrew who are not flying are still conducting squadron business," Nordan said. "It makes a big difference to be able to continue to represent ourselves professionally in a well-fitting uniform throughout a pregnancy."