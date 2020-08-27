Procession for fallen young U.S. Marine going from New Braunfels to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Guillermo ("Willie") Perez, 20, died when the amphibious assault vehicle he was in sank near San Clemente Island in California on July 30.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The U.S. Marine from New Braunfels who was killed in a training accident off the coast of California is being laid to rest today.

The funeral for U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Guillermo ("Willie") Perez, 20, began at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Tree of Life Church, which was preceded by a week-long visitation for the public.

Perez's burial will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with the procession starting at 11:30 a.m., but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only family members will be allowed into the gate at Ft. Sam Houston, officials said.

Perez was one of 15 Marines on an amphibious assault vehicle when it sank near San Clemente Island in California on July 30. The Marines said it may be the worst accident involving that type of vehicle since it started service nearly 50 years ago. Crews recovered Perez's body on August 3; eight U.S. Marines and one member of the Navy were killed in total.