SeaWorld announces free admission for military veterans and their families

Veterans and retirees can redeem up to four single day tickets at Waves of Honor's website, which already offers free admission for active duty military.

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld announced on Wednesday that they're offering free admission for U.S. military veterans and their friends and families.

Veterans and retirees can redeem up to four single day tickets at Waves of Honor's website, which already offers free admission for active duty military and up to three dependents. SeaWorld San Antonio is open, taking online reservations and taking other safety precautions to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

“It is an honor and privilege for the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to veterans and their families, and provide them with a safe and enjoyable place to make memories together,” said Marc Swanson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “Our long-standing commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you to all of the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for this country.”

In a press release, officials said that since 2005, the Waves of Honor program has served over 10 million active duty military members, veterans, and their families.