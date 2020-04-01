KINGSVILLE, Texas — After U.S. airstrikes killed a high-ranking general from Iran, in Baghdad, people have taken to social media, to share their thoughts on the action. Some said they think it was the right decision, others, fear it may have a fallout.

In South Texas, one veteran has shared her thoughts and reaction to the airstrikes and the powerful footage that shows more troops heading overseas after the US Embassy was attacked.

"My feeling was for those first-time soldiers, you know, it's their first-time deployment, they're prepared, they're ready to go but you've also got that small, sinking feeling of you know this is real now," Torres.

Ann Marie is the Commander for the VFW Post in Kingsville. She severed overseas many times, including Operation Iraqi Freedom. She said as troops head overseas to protect the embassy, others could be preparing to, as well.

"Always on high alert, we're always ready, they train us to make sure that we maintain our readiness," she said.

Ann Marie's husband, Christopher, is a U.S. Army Reservist, who also served overseas.

"It was an experience I'll never forget and it's also- the things that I learned and that I saw that I experienced, I try to pass on to my soldiers," he said.

Reservist or not, Torres said it's important for all branches to be prepared in case they are needed overseas.

"It's imperative that those of us with experience you know, pass that knowledge on to the next group of soldiers," Christopher said.

Ann Marie added whether people agree with the drone strike or not, as a country we should trust that officials have all the information they need to protect U.S. Territory.

"We as civilians, citizens don't get the full spectrum of all the information and I think the Commander in Chief made a good decision," Ann Marie said.

