South Texas Military Task Force at nations capitol to discuss military budget

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says they're working to keep our Texas military bases at the forefront of this year's national military budget.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is in Washington with the South Texas Military Task Force to meet with congressional leaders to discuss our military budget. The task force represents the military resources our part of the Coastal Bend has to offer.

Judge Canales said this annual trip is not just to meet with officials but to show those officials why keeping our Texas military bases like NAS-CC strong, and finding new ways to develop partnerships to keep our Texas military bases at the forefront of this year's national military budget.

“Texas is a proud military state we have 15 different installations and if we stick together then we’ll fair better in the budgetary process,” said Canales.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, the U.S. Army Reserve, and the Corpus Christi Army Depot, and Naval Air Station Kingsville are among the installations here in just South Texas.

“So, before it goes to the budget there’s a big opportunity for all of the military legislative assistants to get together and find out what’s needed,” said Canales.

Judge Canales meeting with several leaders to keep Texas military bases at the forefront of this year's national military budget.

“Congresswoman from El Paso she sits on armed services tomorrow we’ll be meeting with congressman cloud’s office also an opportunity shortly I’ll be meeting with the deputy secretary of the navy installations,” said Canales.

And she’s not the only person from right here at home sharing what a proud military community Nueces County is.

“The city’s here with us and represented very well and they have done a huge investment in the military community over 11 million dollars over the last few years,” said Canales.

Canales says two of the main goals during this time are to make our local economy stronger and expand where we can.

“The whole idea is to make their budget stretch so they can do more with what they have, and it allows local jobs to be given on the base, putting people to work, making our economy stronger,” said Canales.

“We’re also here to remind everybody we’d like to see more appropriation so we can continue the remodeling that is our naval air station Corpus Christi where CCAD is housed it’s a world war 2 infrastructure that is slowly being remodeled,” said Canales.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.