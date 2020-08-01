CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many military residents in South Texas often at times spend months apart from their families.

3News spoke with the USO of South Texas who expressed the importance of the community showing their appreciation for the military.

"You know, if you see someone in uniform, thank them for their service. That really means a lot to them. I'd also say think about their families and what their families do as well. Military members relied a lot on their family when they deploy to keep everything safe at home, to take care of the kids," Executive Director Sarah Banta said.

The USO of South Texas is a local non-profit that aims to help military members and their families.

