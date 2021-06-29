Update | Fort Hood arranging soldier's return to installation

Why Spc. Abram Salas II left Fort Hood is still unclear, but his family said they are pleased he's been located and is now safe.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on June 28.

Spc. Abram Salas II, the Fort Hood solider at the center of a massive search after he failed to report to work on June 23 is safe and in San Antonio, according to a news release Tuesday.

"Spc. Salas' family and Fort Hood leaders have spoken to the soldier in the last 24 hours and are actively arranging for his return to the installation. Spc. Salas confirmed he is safe and residing with relatives in the San Antonio area," Fort Hood said in a release to 6 News.

Since Salas' disappearance, both military and civilian law enforcement agencies have been searching for him around the clock, as per the Army's updated policy for missing soldiers.

Why Salas left Fort Hood is still unclear, but his family said they are pleased he's been located and is now safe.

"We met with our son's leadership and Fort Hood law enforcement officials yesterday on base. After listening to everyone and getting our questions answered, we are confident that Fort Hood is doing everything they can to bring our son home," said Abram Salas Sr., Salas' father.

At this time, Fort Hood said they are working with Salas to get him back to the installation.

"Our number one priority remains getting Spc. Salas back to Fort Hood. We will not stop until we know he is back safely," said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Hood.

Salas' parents, who arrived at Fort Hood Monday morning from El Paso, left the installation Tuesday morning after a series of meetings Monday.

"We just want AJ to know we love him," said Lorena Salas, Salas' mother. "We just want him to come back home safe."