You must be 21 to buy a can of whipped cream in New York

NEW YORK — If you're not old enough to legally drink in New York, then you are not old enough to buy a can of whipped cream.

Yes, you read that right.

There's a state law that bans the sales of whipped cream to people who are under 21. The age limit was enacted Nov. 25 last year, but now people are starting to notice, largely in part because stores are starting to put up signs.

Welcome to New York no whipped cream under 21 🤣😂😅 pic.twitter.com/TtcKLgR1d7 — Steven (@beaconspring) August 27, 2022

Turns out, the law was created to try and help deter teens from inhaling nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, to get high; it's found in whipped cream cans.

"This new law is an important step in combatting a significant problem for many neighborhoods throughout my district,” said New York State Sen. Addabbo in a release at the time the bill passed. "The need to limit the access and sale of whippits first became apparent after receiving constituent complaints about empty canisters on neighborhood streets. Used whippits piling up in our communities are not only an eye sore, but also indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem."

He also warned that it can be lethal when used improperly.

“Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth," he said.

But of course, the Internet is reacting, but we will only share a few.

Can someone in the Syracuse area buy me whipped cream:( ill cashapp you lmao my peach cobbler isn't the same without it😭😭--> how I imagine minors in New York are feeling rn — Leo Monét♡♤ (@honeybeepoems) August 29, 2022

they really made whipped cream cans illegal to purchase to those under 21 in New York 😭 like be serious there’s so many other crises we gotta deal wit — sabriyuh (@sabriyuh) August 29, 2022

It’s illegal to buy whipped cream under 21 in New York??? Mannnn wtf😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — FlexLuger 🦁🧪♎️💯 (@sweenmoney) August 29, 2022

new york passing a law that people under 21 can't buy whipped cream is just so not what i expected to be their top priority — lane (@agrangelay) August 29, 2022

Stores that illegally sell whipped cream to someone under 21 will be fined $250 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent violations, according to the law.