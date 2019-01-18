The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a group of 376 Central American migrants illegally crossed into the Unites States under a border wall near Yuma Monday morning.

According to a CBP spokesman, the group was able to cross the border after digging seven different holes underneath the border wall about 10 miles east of the San Luis I Port of Entry.

CBP said 87 percent of the group was traveling in family units while some were unaccompanied juveniles.

In a series of tweets Friday, CBP Arizona said the group of migrants, nearly all Guatemalan nationals, "inundated" agents in the Yuma sector.

CBP said the large group of migrants was apprehended by agents and taken to a Yuma processing center. Officials released video and photos of the migrants standing in a line.