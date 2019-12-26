WASHINGTON — A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandfather, who was found beaten and bleeding on a bathroom floor last year.

The Washington Post reports 32-year-old Daymond Hendrick was arrested last week.

D.C. police say 68-year-old Louis Lorimer was found wounded in October 2018 and hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury.

Police say he died in February from injuries sustained in the attack.

Court documents say Hendrick told authorities he assaulted his grandfather after he refused to provide him with cigarettes and alcohol.

It's unclear if Hendrick has a lawyer.

