President Trump’s efforts to not count people in the U.S. here illegally for the 2020 census has hit another roadblock

The census bureau’s director indefinitely stopped the efforts to gather data on the citizenship status of every U.S. resident.



Two years ago, President Trump told the director of the Census Bureau to use administrative records to find out who the people are in the country who are here illegally.

That after the Supreme Court had blocked his efforts to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census. But now, the director of the Census Bureau has told his employees to stop the research.

"The Commerce Department, which houses the Census Bureau, says 'OK fine we’re going to go forward we’re going to try and do this,'" Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Travis Braidwood with Texas A&M Kingsville said.

"Ultimately, they say this is just impossible in addition to COVID-1. The normal irregularities that come with trying to count 350 million people in United States, it is just almost impossible to determine how many of these non-citizens are in there.”



Many believe President Trump‘s efforts to remove those in the country illegally from the census count would help Republicans when it came time to handing out congressional seats and electoral college votes.

Not to mention, the $1.5 trillion in federal spending that’s based on the census.

But Dr. Travis Braidwood doesn’t believe there was ever a way for the census bureau to figure out who was here legally or not.

"You could use estimates," Dr. Braidwood said. "We could say we’re going to try to take a sample from all these different areas and we will try to get an estimate of the actual accounting. But, the census, since it requires an enumeration of whole persons, that estimate doesn’t work right? So, even if you came up with a number it’s basically impossible unless you directly ask people.”



Dr. Braidwood said that under the incoming Biden administration, the census should be wrapped up quickly.

"The Biden administration is going to abandon the count of illegal immigrants entirely to exclude them, and instead will probably see something in February that those numbers will be certified and we will have the census count." Dr. Braidwood said.



The Census Bureau is set to have the 2020 census finalized sometime before April 1. On that date, the Bureau is going to be sending redistricting counts to states. That information is going to be used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.

