Texas Army National Guard soldier dies during Fort Hood training exercise

Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield, Texas died Thursday.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Texas Army National Guard Soldier died Thursday, during a training exercise at Fort Hood, officials say.

Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield, died while conducting land navigation training, according to officials. He was a non commissioned officer.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of one of our Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General for Texas. “The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”

t this time, the cause of Moore’s death is undetermined, but official don’t suspect foul play.