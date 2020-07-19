Texas State Aquarium named number 4 in USA Today’s 'Top Five Aquariums in North America'

With the help of faithful Texas State Aquarium goers and enthusiasts, they were able to secure another spot this year as one of America's top five aquariums.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium announced on Thursday, July 17, that it has been named as the #4 Aquarium in North America by USA TODAY, as chosen by online voters.

Officials say the Texas State Aquarium, the largest aquarium in Texas, was nominated by a panel of experts in July for the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Aquarium in North America, along with 20 other leading aquariums that, according to the publication, “represent the best in North America for their high-quality exhibits and visitor interactions.”

"The Aquarium has been nominated for USA TODAY’s ranking of top aquariums several times in the past and held the spot at #4 from 2019! The Aquarium’s top 5 distinction comes after recently celebrating its 30th Anniversary on July 6, 2020," stated TSA officials.

Throughout the years the Texas State Aquarium has not only become a favorite attraction and a place to educate visitors but is also a place known for its pro-active approach in conservation efforts from the Texas Coast and beyond.

The Texas State Aquarium treats and releases numerous shore birds, as well as sick and injured sea turtles through their Wildlife Rescue Center. Those rescue efforts will expand even further with a new Center for Wildlife Rescue and Research that the Aquarium plans to build on its campus in the next few years, according to officials.

“It is an honor to be named as one of the top aquariums in North America, and the number one aquarium in Texas,” said President and CEO, Tom Schmid.

“We would like to thank all of our dedicated fans, our members, and all those who voted for us. Even in these extraordinarily difficult times, it is a blessing to be able to celebrate an honor such as this.”

You can view the full ranking of USA TODAY’s Top 10 Aquariums here: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-aquarium/

Best Aquarium Winners (2020) | USA TODAY 10Best Note from 10Best: Someday, we'll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting the places that inspire us. Aquariums put us face to fin with aquatic life from the world's oceans, lakes and waterways in a fun and educational setting.