USPS pushes for price hikes, currently waiting to be reviewed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It might cost you a few more cents to mail out your next package. The United States Postal Service is considering a price increase that could be implemented as soon as Sunday.

On Friday, the USPS filed for the increase with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) and is currently waiting to be "favorably reviewed," a news release reads.

"The proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, would raise First-Class Mail prices approximately 6.5 percent which is lower than the Bureau of Labor Statistics annual inflation rate of 7.9 percent as of the end of February," the agency states. "The price changes reflect a judicious implementation of the Postal Service’s pricing authority provided by the Postal Regulatory Commission."

The ultimate decision comes down to the PRC.

The agency says its proposed prices changes include:

First-Class Mail Forever stamp increasing from 58 cents to 60 cents

Single-piece letter additional ounce price increasing to 24 cents

Metered letters to increase to 57 cents

Domestic postcards increase to 44 cents

International letter increase to $1.40 cents.

The Postal Service said in a statement that it's also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products including:

Certified Mail

Post Office Box rental fees

Money Order fees

The cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item

The agency says the reasons behind the increase are inflation and operating expenses.

"With the new prices, the Postal Service will continue to provide the lowest letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world and offer a great value in shipping," said the agency in the statement.

Price increases might become a common occurrence. Back on May 6, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S. Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient.

The Postal Service Board of Governors sets postage rates, but DeJoy said he'll advocate for raising prices until “we have accomplished our objective of projecting a trajectory that shows us being self-sustaining.”

DeJoy has a 10-year plan for the agency, which faces an estimated $160 billion in operating losses over the next decade.

DeJoy said the increases are necessary to “achieve financial sustainability and service excellence” and will allow the postal service to "remain viable and competitive and offer reliable postal services that are among the most affordable in the world.”

The Washington Post reported that the price hikes are also being accompanied by hundreds of layoffs of “management-level employees.” An email to postal officials seeking confirmation of the layoffs did not receive an immediate response.