Father drives 300 miles to fight man who dated daughter and shoots him to death, NC sheriff says

HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from two gunshot wounds at a Hubert mobile home park on July 5, news outlets reported. Musgrove was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that James McAlee, 46, drove from Alexandria, Virginia, to confront Musgrove about an alleged relationship with McAlee's adult daughter and they got into a physical altercation, the sheriff's office said. After the men were separated, McAlee got a gun from his truck and shot Musgrove, the sheriff's office said.