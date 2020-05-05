CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you need your pet spayed or neutered you can make an appointment with the Cattery Cat Shelter's clinic.

The clinic is re opening this week with a few changes to keep employees and customers safe.

Paper work must be completed before dropping of your cat or dog. Customers can do so through their phone, tablet, computer or laptop.

Customers must wear face masks or face coverings when dropping off and picking up their pet.

To make an appointment you can email the clinic at mash@thecatterycc.org or call them at 361-445-4349.