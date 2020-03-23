ABILENE, Texas — In recent weeks, social media feeds have been filled with photos and posts about empty grocery store aisles.

"Neighbors Helping Neighbors," a public Facebook group decided to change that by bringing the community together instead of dividing them over groceries.

The platform is for those needing items or those who have extra items to spare.

One Big Country residence decided to turn its front lawn into a grab-n-go station for hot supplies.

"We had some extra things on hand.. some toilet paper... paper towels.. a bag of flour in the freezer some canned good just some extra things we had that we knew we could share," Susanne Sims said.

The husband and wife placed a table outside with a sign "if you need it to take it."

"One lady came up and just said God bless you, thank you and we waved. My husband even took a selfie with her. It was nice to see people stop by and just take what they needed. they were thankful and it made us feel like we are doing something bigger than just sitting at home," Sims said.

The weekend came and went, and so did the supply table but the couple was left with a full heart.