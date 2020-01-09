Neighbors report hearing 'roaring sound' near Bob Hall Pier. Here's what we know right now.

Officials with the General Land Office who oversee that portion of the beach say they are aware of the situation and are sending investigators out to the scene.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple people who live on Padre Island near Bob Hall Pier reported hearing a "roaring sound" just before 5 a.m. this morning.

Nick Meyer, owner of Breakaway Tackle USA, is on the beach daily and was able to capture it on video. See the video below.

Officials with the General Land Office who oversee that portion of the beach say they are aware of the situation and are sending investigators out to the scene.