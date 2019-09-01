CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend started the new year by welcoming new faces to their organization.

Five volunteers were sworn in Tuesday morning by Judge Timothy McCoy. The newly appointed advocates go through weeks of training before they are certified to begin working on cases.

CASA of the Coastal Bend is a non-profit organization that assists children in the foster care system, and they are in need of more volunteers.

"There's more cases than volunteers out there and the court system is just overwhelmed with the need for responsible adults to step up," CASA advocate James Page said.

