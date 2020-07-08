x
New ER waiting room options available at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-South

The hospitals new program allows patients to wait in the comfort of their home or car. Here's how it works.
Credit: CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – South announced a new program called ‘ER Options.’

According to the hospital the new program offers “patients a variety of ways to contact the ER and wait for their room to be ready.”

The hospital is one of the first in the country to give patients more options for getting emergency care. With this new program patients will be able to socially distance and not wait in a crowded lobby.

Here’s how it works.

  • Call CHRISTUS Spohn and someone will speak with you.
  • Based on the conversation the hospital will help you request a reservation.
  • They will direct you when to come to the ER.
  • Once you arrive you will be taken to your room.

