CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's city council welcomed some new faces Tuesday while also saying goodbye to a fellow elected official.

Judge Sandra Watts conducted a signing ceremony for the newly elected Mayor Joe McComb and city council members. Among the council members were two new faces, Roland Barrera and Gil Hernandez.

Council also said their goodbyes to outgoing council member Debbie Lindsey-Opel.

After the signing ceremony, the new council got right to work on their first meeting of the year.