New grant awarded to TAMUCC will allow students to study in Hawaii

In an effort to preserve more coral reefs, the university will send a total of six students to study in Hawaii.

A new grant from the National Science Foundation was awarded to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. It will allow a total of six students to study corals and coral reefs in Hawaii.

"Nearly a third of our organisms are supported by reefs, even though they only take up less than one-percent of the ocean," said Keisha Bahr, an assistant professor of marine biology at the university.

Bahr said with so much of our ecosystems relying heavily on coral reefs, more research is critical in preserving them for the future.

"Really trying to get to the bottom of how they're calcifying or how are they building their skeletons and how is that impacted by the changes that are occurring in our ocean," said Bahr.

Thanks to the new grant that's underway, students will be allowed the opportunity to help do so. A blend of biologists, chemists, and engineers will be involved in the study. Bahr will be teaching two courses within the next year to prepare students who will then be selected as participants in the summer of 2022.

"We really need to bring in everyone from these different disciplines to understand how these changes in our ocean the chemistry of ocean warming that's happening, how is it influencing these very foundational organisms," said Bahr.