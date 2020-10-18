New improvements made to Artesian Park

Some of the new improvements include professional landscaping editions and an overhead light in the gazebo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A section of downtown getting some sprucing up in hopes of attracting more people to the area.

The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District cut the ribbon on several new improvements to Artesian Park at the corner of Twigg and North Chaparral streets.



The DMD was able to secure funding for the project through the downtown tax increment reinvestment zone, port of Corpus Christi, and Voestalpine Texas.

“We installed electrical really lighting up this park and landscaping to really beautify the park and then moving forward we'll continue to make improvements and refinements to make sure that this park continues to be a source of pride to our community and a tourist attraction,” said Downtown Management Director, Alyssa Barrera.