CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grocery store employees are going the extra mile these days working overtime and sometimes around the clock to restock their shelves.

That's why members of one Coastal Bend church decided to show their appreciation with an act of kindness.

A Sprouts employee became emotional while thanking the New Life Church for providing lunch for her staff.

"We care about you. We know how hard you're working," Church Administrator Shannan Morris said. "We know this isn't easy, but we can do something right now to make a difference."

Morris said they wanted to relieve some of the stress from the employees who are working around the clock for the community.

"A lot of them are working really long hours because of the current crisis that we're in," Pastor Michael Fehlauer said.

The coronavirus is continuing to have an impact on grocery stores nationwide and that's why New Life Church felt it was necessary to lend a hand.

"Our desire is to express our love for our city and express our love for our community," Fehlauer said.

While cities continue to figure out how to handle the pandemic, leaders of the church said it shows how strong our community is.

"That's the upside to a situation like this, is we get to see in a very beautiful way, the nobility that there is in all of us, and particularly here in Corpus Christi," Fehlauer said.

"It's easy to feel isolated in a time where we're separating ourselves and stores are empty, and to feel all alone in this, but really the difference we can all make by doing something small and how much community is important," Morris said.

The church will continue the acts of kindness throughout the week, starting with coffee for the police on Thursday.

