New organization forms promoting the well-being of black people in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Black leaders in the Coastal Bend are coming together to form a new organization promoting the well-being of African Americans. The organization is called Corpus Christi African American Voices.

One of the officers of the new group is Tina Butler. Butler is also the president of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education in Corpus Christi.

Butler says before the formation of CC African American Voices, the higher education group had to pick up the slack when it came to addressing issues in the black community.

"We are a bipartisan group, but at the same time we do still see the need, so we try to fill the void as best as possible," said Butler.

Another officer in the organization is Adam Carrington. He's the pastor of a church in the Hillcrest community

Carrington says CC African American Voices is necessary because there is no black representation at the city and county level.

"There is nobody in position to speak on our behalf,” said Carrington. “Other people speak at us, but not for us and that's something that we need to address.”