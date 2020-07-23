New recommendations released by the CDC to help with hurricane preparedness during the coronavirus pandemic

Preparing for hurricane season this year will be different than previous years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparing for this year's hurricane season will be a different experience given the current pandemic.

The CDC releasing new hurricane preparedness recommendations to help. Some recommendations include taking advantage home delivery or curbside options when preparing your emergency food, water and medicine supplies versus in person shopping.



When checking on your neighbors and friends, be sure to follow social distancing guidelines.

If you plan to stay with friends or family outside of your household in the case of an evacuation talk to the people you plan to stay with about how to best protect yourselves from COVID-19.

Continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering when around others before, during and after the storm.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

