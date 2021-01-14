New shipment of COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Nueces County next week

Residents are advised to check the City-County Health District's website to find a vaccine provider near them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It only took about 24 hours for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District to distribute 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Coastal Bend residents this week, some that registered online and some who just showed up to wait for a chance at receiving the shot.

Residents who fall under Phase 1-A and 1-B for the vaccine distribution -- healthcare workers, first responders, and those 65 years and older -- were able to receive their first dose of Moderna's vaccine. The distribution effort was expected to last all week, but volunteers gave out the last of the 4,000 Moderna doses on Tuesday.

The next round of shots is expected to arrive next week, according to the Public Health District.

"Vaccinating with a sense of urgency is really key here," Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said while the first day was a little slow, it was all made up for on the second day. 4,249 people were vaccinated in total.

"Each vile gives you 10 people that you can vaccinate, but sometimes you have a little bit more at the bottom and you can actually get a whole 11 out of them," Rodriguez said. "So whatever extra we get, we don't waste anything. We make sure we use it and vaccinate people."

Now that all the vaccines have been distributed, the question being asked is when will the next round of vaccines arrive?

Officials say chances are, the next round will arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

However, there is no need to wait for the next batch to arrive. Residents are advised to check the City-County Health District's website to find a vaccine provider near them.

"And there you can see the providers, like you can see H-E-B, and you can actually click on it and see if they have any vaccine left," Rodriguez said.

Because all the vaccines are coming from the State, anyone who is within the Phase 1-A or 1-B categories is eligible to receive a vaccine.

"Because we are a hub that was identified by the State of Texas, we are for any jurisdiction, even for the State of Texas. Any one from the U.S. comes over, any person from Mexico comes over, we are to vaccinate them," Rodriguez said. "There is no residency requirement."

The goal, Rodriguez says, is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Even if you received your first dose of the vaccination, remember to continue to practice safe distancing, wash your hands often and wear a mask.

