New traffic light near Bishop causes concern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recently installed traffic light at the intersection of Business US-77 and County Road 4 near Bishop is causing some concern among local law enforcement and residents.

Officials said the light was installed about six months ago by the Texas Department of Transportation and was activated on August 7.

However, multiple car accidents at the intersection since then has many wondering why.

TxDOT told 3NEWS they placed message boards a week prior to the traffic light's activation to alert drivers.

They said the message boards will remain there for the next few weeks.

Bishop Police Department Chief of Police Edward Day told 3NEWS they increased their presence in the area, but people not being familiar with the new traffic signal is a concern.

"We've had traffic officers assigned to that area that have literally witnessed accidents happen right in front of them since the light has become functional," said Day.

Day said there have been two car accidents, close calls and people running red lights. He said a potential cause is drivers being distracted and caught off guard by the change.

"Traveling a certain route and expecting it to be the same way and when anything changes in that route, it throws them off," Day explained.

Last Thursday, an accident was caused after a driver failed to stop for a red light. Both drivers were trapped and needed to be rescued. One driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Abel Garcia, part-owner of nearby AAA BBQ, said some people he has talked to are not used to the new traffic light yet.

"They're still not adjusted to it and they have ran the red light not knowing that it was already functioning," Garcia explained.

Garcia said drivers need to pay more attention to the new traffic light.

He saw posts on social media alerting people about it and also tried to help spread the word himself.

"I've even posted it on my Facebook to be careful and, and be aware of the lights," said Garcia.

Day said BPD also put out public service announcements on social media about the new traffic light.

Since it is outside of the Bishop city limits, he said only TxDOT has the authority to make any changes if they are needed. If accidents trend upward, he said BPD will work with TxDOT to find a solution, but he said he hopes people getting used to it will help decrease the number of crashes.

Day mentioned some potential solutions could be putting rumble strips, lowering the speed limit and adding more signage.

3NEWS also received a statement from TxDOT about the new traffic light

"TxDOT placed message boards a week prior to the activation to notify motorists of the new signal activation. TxDOT will continue to leave the message boards in place for the next few weeks. Media also publicized the activation.

The signal is managing the various movements and volumes of traffic safely and efficiently. In addition, the railroad pre-emption system is safely controlling the flow of traffic across the railroad while efficiently maintaining the traffic flow on Business US 77.

TxDOT will review police reports to determine if any adjustments are necessary. Currently the signals are operating safely and efficiently.

As a reminder, the new traffic signal can add time to daily travel. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time to get to their destinations."

