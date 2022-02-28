New voting law impacts some Nueces County residents who are seeing their mail-in ballots returned for 'corrective action'

"It's concerning, because we are not alone. This is happening state wide, not just in Nueces County," said Solomon Ortiz Jr whose father's ballot was returned.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Votes are already arriving at the Nueces County Courthouse in the form of mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day.

A new voting law has changed the requirements for mail-in ballots and some residents have noticed their ballots are being sent back.

Former U.S. Representative Solomon P Ortiz received a corrective action letter two weeks after mailing his ballot. He received the notice Friday, the last day of early voting.

His son, Solomon Ortiz Jr told 3News that he ended up driving his father to a polling station to make sure his vote was counted.

"Concerning, because we are not alone. This is happening sate wide, not just in Nueces County," Ortiz Jr said. El Paso, something like 50% of their ballots were being rejected."

"They are not rejected. They are not rejected. They just need to come and take corrective action," said Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands.

In Nueces County the numbers are not a drastic, but incidents like Ortiz's are still taking place.

Sands said less than 100 ballots have been sent back to residents for corrective action.

She said it boils down to Senate Bill 1 and what voters are not filling out on the back of the envelope.

"For the new law you have to put either your state ID or the last four digits of your social," Sands said. "We recommend putting both. you don't have to put both but just in case."

According to Sands, residents also need to remember to sign their ballot and know where the grace period ends to have it corrected.

"If you get a call or letter, you have until six days after the election to correct it. So you have several days to take that corrective action," Sands said.

Sands said the elections office is doing its part to help make the new requirements as clear as possible, even providing a flyer with the mail-in ballot both in English and Spanish.

"I just want people to be aware this is happening. You don't want to lose your right to vote," said Ortiz Jr.

If residents have any questions, you can give the County's Election's Office a call at 361-888-0385.

Also new this year is an added security measure. A live feed of the ballot process can be found on the Nueces County website.

