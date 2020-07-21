New website coming soon to better track the coronavirus in Nueces County

County Judge Barbara Canales said a new $1M website is supposed to help the health district keep better track of the cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the City-County Health District continues to track the number of coronavirus cases across the Coastal Bend, some of you have been asking why certain details about those people who have tested positive are not being released.

Precise age, gender, or where they live are privacy laws. However, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said a new $1M website is supposed to help the health district keep better track.

"I got to tell you that the systems are broken," Canales said.

Canales is talking about how the thousands of positive COVID tests have overwhelmed the county and prevented it from being able to gather and release detailed information on those folks. She said that over $1M in federal funds is about to be spent to set up a city-county COVID-19 website that will help to get that information into everyone's hands 90 days from now.

"Once you test positive you'll be able to have a method to have tele-help and you'll be able to see a doctor who will talk with you and be able to answer your questions," Canales said.

Canales added that the city-county health department wasn't set up to deal with all of the aspects of handling over 8,800 positive COVID-19 tests. Once the new website is up and running, it will allow the department to do its job, which is focusing on making sure it receives the positive tests and then isolates those folks at home.

"I think this is a smart investment in technology to get us what we need because we can not continue receiving 200 to 500 positives a day and think we're going to catch up," Canales said.

The Judge said this new system will also come in handy as schools are about to start back up. t will be able to keep up with all of the positive cases in the fall and to be able to use all of that information to pick up on COVID trends much earlier.

