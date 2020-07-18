x
New York Governor Cuomo advises vigilance amid COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

The daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests.
Credit: AP
Dr. Howard Zucker, left, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo both today pinted to a new internal study by the State Health Department which found staffers and visitors aere likely factors in the deadly spread of COVID in nursing homes. (AP File Photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died. 

The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day. New York has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. 

The Democratic governor has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices to check the spread of the virus.  