Next phase of construction begins on Rodd Field Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers should expect to see traffic changes along Rodd Field Road starting Thursday, July 2.
The road is being widened from a two-lane to a four-lane roadway with a center median, sidewalks, underground utility improvements, street lighting, RTA bus stops, and signalization at the intersection of Yorktown Boulevard and Brooke Road.
Here’s what drivers and pedestrians should expect during construction:
- Rodd Field Road, between Saratoga Boulevard and Brooke Road, will remain TWO-WAY traffic flow.
- Rodd Field Road, between Brooke Road and Airline Road/Slough Road, will remain ONE- WAY traffic flow in the NORTHBOUND DIRECTION ONLY.
- Sidewalks are installed along the east side of Rodd Field Road between Saratoga Boulevard and Yorktown Boulevard.
- Rodd Field Road, between Airline Road/Slough Road and Yorktown Boulevard, will remain CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC to make improvements to Master Channel 31 drainage structures and other roadway improvements. Motorists should continue to follow the existing signage and detour routes along Lipes Boulevard and Cimarron Boulevard.
- The “free” right turn lane from eastbound Saratoga Boulevard to southbound Rodd Field Road will be CLOSED for reconstruction. Right turns onto southbound Rodd Field Road are permitted only at the signalized intersection.
- TEMPORARY CLOSURE of the WESTBOUND travel lane across Rodd Field Road in order to widen the south half of the intersection of Airline Road/Slough Road. Motorists traveling westbound on Slough Road will be detoured onto northbound Rodd Field Road. Motorists traveling eastbound on Airline Road will be able to turn left (northbound on Rodd Field Road) or continue through the intersection onto Slough Road. The expected duration of the temporary closure and detour for westbound Slough Road traffic is three weeks. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode.
- Travel lanes along Yorktown Boulevard are opened to allow motorists to travel on both sides of the median. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode.