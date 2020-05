CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Through the month of May the Texas Department of Transportation will be working on I-37 northbound between Clarkwood and Callicoatte roads. All southbound lanes will remain open.

There will be nightly lane closures. Drivers may experience traffic delays and will be detoured to the Frontage road.

The road construction is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Once the northbound work is completed they will be switching to southbound I-37.