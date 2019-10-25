CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Corpus Christi police, three car accidents happened back-to-back within minutes on the in and out lanes of SPID between Everhart Road and Staples.



Police believe the cause of the accident was that all drivers were driving too close to each other, making them rear-end each other.



"If you're going to switch lanes, make sure that it's going to be done in a safe manner. A lot of times, people attempt to switch lanes too quick, and somebody's coming. They end up rear-ending the one in front of them," Senior Officer Olga Flores said.



The nine vehicles involved were severely damaged, but no injuries were reported.



Police hope incidents like Friday's will remind drivers to follow speed limits and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front when being on the road.

