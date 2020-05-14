CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nine employees from Del Mar College are self isolating after a potential exposure to COVID-19, according to college officials.

The college said one employee will be tested and the other eight employees are self-isolating until results are available.

The college has disinfected areas on campus that may have had potential exposure.

Tuesday, May 12 four employees were asked to self isolate and one employee was tested. They have all returned back to work. As of this writing (3pm May 14), all Del Mar College employees have tested negative for the virus

RELATED: Four Del Mar employees being asked to isolate, one being tested for COVID-19





.