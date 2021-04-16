Nine-year-old finds a new outlet of expression during the pandemic

Creativity meets paper in Evelyn James' books of her view of the pandemic.

Like other kids their age, the pandemic has shaken lives up over this last year with many turning to their creative side to pass the time.

"My first book, Captain Paws or the Captain Paws character was inspired by my dog, Rocky," said Evelyn James, the nine-year-old published author behind the books.

"I decided to not be bored, the entire time, just do something else, and I decided to write a book," said James.

Distance learning pushed her to find something new to occupy her time and her mind.

"During the pandemic, it was kind of stressful, because it was something new you don't experience every day," said James.

Her third book includes a hero: captain paws and a villain: COVID-19.

"To give people hope that there's still a chance that this will go away," said James.

The books became a way for her to express all the good and all the bad through the eyes of a third grade.

"Some children are drawing pictures with people wearing masks or some children may be playing with toys that they put masks on or they have to social distance," said Michelle Hollenbaugh with the counseling department at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Hollenbaugh said the books represent a form of expressions during a time of trauma.

"The short term impacts on children, with increased depression and anxiety, and also falling behind academically," said Hollenbaugh. She added the long-term impact is still unknown, but while we all continue to navigate through the pandemic, she's glad kids like James are finding an outlet.

"At the very end of my book, there is a place where you can write your own book," James said, explaining the unique addition to her book. She included an open space at the end of the book for readers to write their own story.

"I'd like to to say something to everyone; to read and imagine and create to tell your story," said James.