CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend representatives were successful in phase one of the continued battle against rising insurance rates with the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

State Representative Todd Hunter, along with city councilman Ben Molina and several other Coastal Bend elected officials were in Austin Thursday at TWIA's headquarters. TWIA held a to decide whether or not to recommend a rate hike to the board.

In 2018, TWIA proposed increasing the rate by 10-percent; however, it was denied by the Texas Governor because South Texas was still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

The TWIA board was unable to get enough votes to secure a rate hike in August and were unsuccessful again Thursday.

"The good news is, the Texas coast won again. No change from zero rates. We are still going to be fighting and filing. We will keep everybody posted," Hunter said.

The TWIA Board will meet again in December at Corpus Christi to discuss the rate issue again.

