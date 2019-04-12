DALLAS — This story has been updated to include details about the building complex and how many people have been displaced.

Dozens of people are without a home just weeks before the holidays after an overnight fire destroyed a condo building in Northeast Dallas on Wednesday.

Dallas-Fire Rescue crew members battled the four-alarm fire at Sable Ridge Condominiums in Northeast Dallas for several hours, a spokesperson said.

No one was hurt in the fire, but a majority of the condos are now uninhabitable, according to Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The condos sustained different degrees of fire, smoke and water damage due to the fire and efforts to put it out. Crews determined the building to be a collapse hazard, Evans said, meaning it will be torn down.

Ninety people are now without homes as a result, according to Evans.

Megan White is one of the residents now without a home. She told WFAA she had to throw her two children out the window to neighbors to save them.

"My babies were still asleep, and I was throwing them out of the window asleep," she said. "I just had to save my kids. All I saw was flames... I had to save my babies."

She emphasized that now she and her children are without a home or most of their belongings, with Christmas just a few weeks away.

"My kids just lost everything. My kids just lost everything three weeks to Christmas."

Many others were only able to escape with the clothes on their backs.

The American Red Cross is aiding residents in their recovery effort, a spokesperson said. The organization will open a respite center for residents later Wednesday morning at the Lake Highlands North Recreation Center.

The organization had already been on the scene of the fire handing out blankets, snacks and comfort kits to those affected.

Fire crews were first called out to the building shortly before 1 a.m., Evans said.

The three-story building, which is on the 6100 block of Abrams Road near East Northwest Highway, had fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors by the time crews first arrived on scene.

Residents had all gotten out of the building before firefighters got there, according to Evans.

As about 80 to 90 firefighters worked to put out the blaze, flames made it to the roof of the building, Evans explained. Firefighters used master streams and ladder pipes to pour water on the fire and try to contain it.

The fire was out several hours after crews first responded.

According to officials on scene, the fire started in the floor of an apartment unit and quickly spread.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The same condo complex had a similarly devastating fire in January 2018. That four-alarm fire left 50 people without homes after a fire spread from the first floor to the roof before the building partially collapsed.

