Non-profit aims to help South Texas families navigate and afford adoption

Sacred Selections' new South Texas chapter aims to financially assist couples and families in the area who've chosen to adopt a child.

SINTON, Texas — Urbano and Audrey Gomez are coming up on seven years of marriage. The two now live in Freeport, but are originally from Sinton.

Urbano graduated from SHS in 2008, Audrey graduated in 2011. They say they'll never forget their roots, but as of late, they share they are feeling especially thankful for their hometown South Texas community.

The couple says they've always known they wanted to have kids: Audrey comes from a large family, and has always been known as the "nurturing one."

However, when she was diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome), she learned there would be an 18% chance of her being able to get pregnant. The diagnosis didn't change their desire to have children, but it left them having to re-imagine some of those plans.

Word-of-mouth and Facebook led them to Sacred Selections, a group that aims to financially assist couples and families who have chosen adoption, as well as help them navigate that process.

“God wants us down this path because there hasn’t been an obstacle since we started," said Audrey Gomez.

"Adoption is hard in of itself, but to be chosen to be a part of this organization, Sacred Selections, was definitely a blessing," said Urbano.

Urbano and Audrey's story wound up inspiring the creation of a South Texas chapter. That chapter spreads from as far as Victoria to Corpus Christi. Stephanie Wood is just one of the several volunteers for the South Texas chapter.

"We know that adoption is really expensive. It can cost anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000. So, Sacred Selections' goal is to remove that financial barrier by providing the funds to cover the cost of adoption, and in doing this then we can help families realize their dream of adopting, but more importantly help to find a home for a child," said Wood.

"I think one of the biggest things we’ve learned through this process is how many people want to help around the idea of adoption and how supportive people are – and I think it’s important just to give people a chance to do just that."

Wood says community members in Sinton and across South Texas have eagerly answered the call to help through several donations and sponsorships. One example being when in early April, a local gym, AOG Fitness, hosted "donation based" workouts to assist the Gomez family in their adoption journey.

Wood says at this time, the monetary goal the chapter has set for the Gomez family is $50,000, and that anything raised beyond the cost of their adoption would go back to Sacred Selections to help fund another family in their adoption process.

Happening next Saturday, May 1, the chapter is hosting a fundraising event at the Lumberyard Events Co. in Sinton for the Gomez family. Tickets will be on sale through Sunday, April 25, but donations are welcome.

Urbano and Audrey share that while they are very excited for the upcoming event, especially since it will be back in their hometown, that they hope their experience can encourage more families to consider adoption.

"It's definitely a big blessing to be welcomed back and not forgotten - we definitely will always remember where our roots are from, and Sinton, Texas is a big part of that," Gomez said. "The bigger picture is adoption and giving a child a chance at a brighter future."

To learn more about the event, items that are up for auction or to purchase tickets/donate, click here.

Wood shared that some of the items that are up for auction at next Saturday's event include: a Magnolia Market Experience (books, a $100 gift card, a tour for 8 at the silos and market), 50,000 Southwest Airlines Points, night stays at the Frio River, guided fishing trips and much more.

You can also visit their Facebook page for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.