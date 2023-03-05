Norma Urban Park to be redesigned in June for pop-up event

Local partners teamed up with Better Block Foundation to bring life back to area on the Peoples Street T-Head.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some fun is coming to the Peoples Street T-Head this summer.

The beloved Norma Urban Park will host a pop-up event to show its full potential. It will happen thanks to a partnership between the City of Corpus Christi, Downtown Corpus Christi Management District, Visit Corpus Christi and the United Chamber of Commerce.

The partners teamed up with the Better Block Foundation to bring life back to the park. The pop-up event is on Saturday, June 3 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

The event will unveil the park's redesign for the season. It will also feature a 15,000 square-foot ground mural, live music, local vendors, food trucks and more.

Alyssa Barrera Mason with the DMD said Norma Urban Park hosted many events over the years, and this will revitalize an area that fell into disrepair.

"People have a lot of memories there from Battle of the Bands, to skating, to dances, right, in the 1950s in, in that time," she said.

She said the pop-up event is part of a larger summer series throughout Downtown Corpus Christi. It is also the first time Better Block has organized a pop-up in Corpus Christi.

A spokesperson for the Dallas non-profit said the company helps cities start a conversation about what the space could one day be used for.

"I've been at the Better Block for a year, and I've already seen just how successful or what comes out of these projects and what really it is for me," said Marissa Lopez, Better Block project manager.

Lopez said that community engagement is the driving force behind what they do.

"And it could be different, you know, for my team members, but is seeing people come together at the end, seeing things get done, you know, seeing those conversations start," she said.

Better block has a 120-day process before the pop-up event in June, which is currently under way. It helps them plan the event based on feedback from the community and partners--showing how quickly things can change in the area and create a vision for its transformation.

Barrera Mason said 120 volunteers are needed from May 31-June 3 to put everything together. Vendors are also needed for the day of the event.

To sign up, click here.

