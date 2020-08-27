North Beach developer seeking extension from TIRZ board because he can't start the $40 million canal, hotel project on time

If that extension isn’t given by September 13, then the developer will be in default on his agreement with the City of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The developer of the North Beach canal and hotel said he needs more time to start his project for a number of reasons.

Today, the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #4 governing board discussed the issue. Some members were wanting to vote to give him that extension now.



The group met Thursday morning inside the City Council Chambers to look at that multi-million dollar North Beach project.

The developer of the canal and hotel complex Jeff Blackard is asking for an extension to begin the $40 million dollar project. Vaughn said if that extension isn’t given by September 13, then Blackard will be in default on his agreement with the City of Corpus Christi.

Vaughn wanted to have her fellow board members vote on giving that extension now. But, since it was not on the agenda as an action item, all the board could do was to pass what’s called a motion of direction.

"It’s just to tell the staff this is what you need to do so what they did is they gave a motion of direction for the City Manager to negotiate with a lawyer for an extension for Jeff Blackard," Nueces County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn said.



Now, the developer is asking for a 12 month extension. The coronavirus pandemic was listed as one reason for the need to grant an extension along with the claim that the City hasn’t given the developer all the information he needs to begin the canal project.

Mayor Joe McComb believes that the project is a good one and that an extension will eventually be granted.

"We have no problem with extensions," McComb said. "They’re going to negotiate that and bring that back to us in 30 to 45 days. I’m not sure how long the negotiation is going to take.”