QUINLAN, Texas — The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty in Quinlan Monday after a service dog for a diabetic North Texas teen girl was found shot to death over the weekend.
Journey the golden retriever was a service dog for 15-year-old Hannah Westmoreland, who has diabetes. Journey was found shot outside the Westmoreland home on Sunday, according to a Facebook post on the page "Justice4Journey," and the family doesn't know who shot their dog.
"He was rushed to the ER where they took him into emergancy [sic] surgery but unfortunately he didn't survive," the post reads in part. "Please help us in locating the person who has taken the life of this service dog who SAVES LIVES!!!"
A GoFundMe page has been set up so that people can contribute to a $20,000 reward for whoever finds the shooter. No arrests have been made yet.
