QUINLAN, Texas — The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty in Quinlan Monday after a service dog for a diabetic North Texas teen girl was found shot to death over the weekend.

Journey the golden retriever was a service dog for 15-year-old Hannah Westmoreland, who has diabetes. Journey was found shot outside the Westmoreland home on Sunday, according to a Facebook post on the page "Justice4Journey," and the family doesn't know who shot their dog.

"He was rushed to the ER where they took him into emergancy [sic] surgery but unfortunately he didn't survive," the post reads in part. "Please help us in locating the person who has taken the life of this service dog who SAVES LIVES!!!"

Justice4Journey Our sweet Journey with her special handler Hannah

A GoFundMe page has been set up so that people can contribute to a $20,000 reward for whoever finds the shooter. No arrests have been made yet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.