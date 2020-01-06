CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Air station announced on Facebook that the North/Ocean Drive Gate has reopened.
The Air Station is operating at their normal hours Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Air station announced on Facebook that the North/Ocean Drive Gate has reopened.
The Air Station is operating at their normal hours Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.