Northwest Senior Center Latchkey employee tests positive for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation confirmed an employee working at the Northwest Senior Center, Latchkey Summer Camp, tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials have notified families and said the employee may have had contact with some children. However, the employee was wearing a mask the entire time they had contact with the children.The employee started feeling sick on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Three news was told all classrooms at the Latchkey Summer Camp are cleaned and sanitized frequently throughout the day and employees wash their hands throughout the day.

At the recommendation of Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District and out of an abundance of caution, the Latchkey Summer Camp at the Northwest Senior Center will be closed for 14 days and is expected to reopen Monday, July 27, 2020.

Officials recommend that children self-quarantine for 14 days from the last time they might have come in contact with the positive employee, which was July 10, 2020.

The end of the recommended 14-day quarantine period is on Friday, July 24. Children being quarantined will not be permitted to attend another latchkey program during the quarantine period.

The curbside senior meals served at the Northwest Senior Center were not impacted and will continue from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Northwest Senior Center will be deep cleaned prior to being reopened on Monday, July 27.

Latchkey Program staff will continue to wear personal protective equipment, will continue to monitor body temperature daily, and will continue to follow preventative protocols in operating a childcare facility as outlined by the federal and state guidelines.

The Latchkey Program is licensed by Texas Health and Human Services.

Officials said if parents or guardians have already paid for the weeks the program is closed, a refund can be issued or applied as a credit towards the balance when program reopens. A notification letter will also be available to present to employer, if needed.

The Oso Recreation Center and Lindale Senior Center Latchkey programs have each had an employee test positive recently.