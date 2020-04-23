CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What have you used your stimulus check on? Do you still have any left? Do you have all of it?

The key is--don't spend your cash!

3News Ashley Gonzalez spoke with a business owner and entrepreneur and shares why you should be pinching your pennies--now more than ever.

When you get your stimulus check don't 'spend it all on one place, or maybe even at all, yet.

'The government doesn't have enough money to pay all our bills so at some point there's going to stop sending us money and at that point do you have any money? Are you able to buy food? Because if this goes on for several more months, that $1,200 is not going to last.” Said entrepreneur Steve Siebold.

Steve Siebold owns 3 companies and is an entrepreneur. He says when the time comes in getting your stimulus check, here's what you should do first:

“Keep it until it's your last $1,200. cash the check, put it in deposit box and forget about it” Said Siebold.

Siebold says we can't pretend like things are normal, because they aren't and there's no timeline.

“Delay paying your rent or mortgage as long as you possibly can. Again, we don't know where the end of this is.” Said Siebold.

Siebold says, if you absolutely need to spend some of your stimulus check be extremely mindful and make that dollar stretch as much as possible on something that will last.

“Spend it on food, just necessities, but food that lasts a long time that goes a long way so at least you have that. So, I wouldn't spend it on anything except nonperishable food.” Said Siebold.

At the end of the day money comes and goes, but that doesn't always have to be the case.

“People are realizing that we can do with less. I think I'm realizing that personally, as well. You don't need all the stuff that we're out to acquire.” Said Siebold.