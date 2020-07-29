Nueces County Commissioners debate on Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds repairs

There are a number of improvements they’re looking at making to the fairgrounds which include a new roof and improved lighting inside and outside the facility.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioner‘s have been meeting all day long and one of the biggest items before the court was a $32M energy performance contract.

Commissioners court begin its day at 9 a.m. and went all the way up until 4:45 p.m. One of the biggest items that they discussed was looking at approving a list of projects to be completed in a capital improvement program.

Out of that $32M they’re looking at potentially spending $14M of it at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds. There are a number of improvements they’re looking at making to the fairgrounds which include a new roof and improved lighting inside and outside the facility.