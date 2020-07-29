Nueces County Commissioners debate on Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioner‘s have been meeting all day long and one of the biggest items before the court was a $32M energy performance contract.
Commissioners court begin its day at 9 a.m. and went all the way up until 4:45 p.m. One of the biggest items that they discussed was looking at approving a list of projects to be completed in a capital improvement program.
Out of that $32M they’re looking at potentially spending $14M of it at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds. There are a number of improvements they’re looking at making to the fairgrounds which include a new roof and improved lighting inside and outside the facility.
Commissioners did vote to approve the deal, but there is no guarantee that any of the work will be done. That’s because this deal also hinges on financing that is affordable.